-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYRA stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

