$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Post stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

