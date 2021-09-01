0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.46 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $222,633.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

