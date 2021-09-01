$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

