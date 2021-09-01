$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter.

AEO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

