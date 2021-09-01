$104.65 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $104.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 51.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 1,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

