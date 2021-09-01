1,088 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

