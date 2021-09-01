108,900 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,460,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,489. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $165.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29.

