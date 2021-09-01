1,092 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

