11,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $3,157,635.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,791 shares of company stock valued at $95,084,187.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

