111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Up 6.8%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 4,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 687,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock has a market cap of $546.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

