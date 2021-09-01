$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $118.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 351,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 3,268,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,890. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

