$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $118.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 351,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 3,268,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,890. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.