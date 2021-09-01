1,214 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.56. 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

