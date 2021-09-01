$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to announce sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $14.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

