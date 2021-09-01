15,214 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $137,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

