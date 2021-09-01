16,380 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.53. 1,150,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

