16,764 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,764 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.22. 173,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The company has a market cap of $412.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

