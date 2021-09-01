$2.51 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

