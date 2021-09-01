20,766 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CNNE stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

