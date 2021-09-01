3,012 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.28. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,858. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

