32,278 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

