360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 21,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,410,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

