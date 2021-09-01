3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

