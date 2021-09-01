$4.15 EPS Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.