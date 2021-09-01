$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $43.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFST. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $489.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

