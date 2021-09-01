444 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $494.30 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $496.51. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.