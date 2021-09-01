4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 7.4% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.81. 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

