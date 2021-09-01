5,119 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $2,944,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

