5,397 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

