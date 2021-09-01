$69.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce $69.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $285.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,584. The firm has a market cap of $392.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

