$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $704.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,975. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

