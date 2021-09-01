$74.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $74.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $75.50 million. American Public Education reported sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.20. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,281. The company has a market cap of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

