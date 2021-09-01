75,000 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 8,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,395. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.