7,766 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.