$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce $80.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $306.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.35.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

