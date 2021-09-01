91,489 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. HealthEquity makes up 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 317,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,451. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

