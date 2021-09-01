Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $404.45 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and approximately $692.97 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00151332 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,024 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

