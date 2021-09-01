Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.