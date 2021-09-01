Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

