Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $8.20 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $222,205.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

