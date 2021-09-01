Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,474 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in CGI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

