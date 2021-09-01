Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 26,775 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,976. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

