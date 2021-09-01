Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,670 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.30. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,135. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

