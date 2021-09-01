Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,818 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.12. 3,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,921. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $294.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.