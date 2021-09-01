Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,473 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $647.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,380. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $647.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.70. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.