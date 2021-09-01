Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.72

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

