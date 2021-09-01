Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.72

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.