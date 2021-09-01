Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $522,060.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

