Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.22 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 38.70 ($0.51). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 126,134 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

