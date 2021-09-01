Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,149 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

