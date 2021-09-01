Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BE opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

