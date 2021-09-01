Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,186 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

